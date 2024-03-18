A FIRE at an industrial estate in North Yorkshire was started deliberately, say emergency crews.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue received the call at 9.27am today (March 18), the incident was in Carr Street in Selby.
Crews managed to extinguish the paint oven that was on fire, they added that the fire was believed to be deliberate.
