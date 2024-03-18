Kate was spotted visiting her favourite farm shop on Saturday as she eases her way back into life in the spotlight following her lengthy recovery from the undisclosed operation.

Kate was seen enjoying the outing just one mile from her home at Adelaide Cottage in Windsor.

Onlookers told the Sun the Princess looked “happy, relaxed and healthy” as she took some time to browse products in the shop.

Prince William arrived alone at the red carpet for the Royal festival.#KateMiddleton #KateGate pic.twitter.com/SJYIe31ZOD — Dr Mudasir 2.0 (@MudasirKabir) March 18, 2024

She had spent the morning before the visit watching her children George, 10, Charlotte, eight, and Louis, five, partaking in sporting activities alongside her husband Prince William.

An eyewitness at the farm shop in Windsor said: “After all the rumours that had been going round I was stunned to see them there. Kate was out shopping with William and she looked happy and she looked well. The kids weren’t with them but it’s such a good sign she was healthy enough to pop down to the shops.”

Kate has not taken part in any public duties since Christmas Day 2023 and it is expected that she will not return to official duties until after the children return to school following the Easter holidays on April 17.

However, there has been some speculation that Kate may rejoin the family on Easter Sunday (March 31) for the traditional family walk to church in Windsor.

The Prince and Princess of Wales have wished their followers a Happy St Patrick’s Day

Alongside the Instagram video featuring British soldiers, the pair wrote: “Happy St Patrick’s Day! Here’s a sneak peak of the Irish Guards rehearsing for their annual parade. Sláinte to all those celebrating today!”

It comes after Kate’s friends claimed she may speak out about her health during public engagements after months of speculation.

Those close to Kate and the Prince of Wales say the couple will disclose more information about her recovery in due course, according to The Sunday Times, which reports her return is expected after April 17.

A source told the newspaper: “They are at their most open when out interacting with members of the public and I can see a world in which the princess might discuss her recovery out on engagements. If she was going to do it, that’s how she would do it.”

It comes as another friend told the same paper Kate edited the infamous Mother’s Day photo because she was trying to make her family “look the best they can”.