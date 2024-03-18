Ms Tana Thewlis of WAGM Holdings seeks a change of use to a former nail bar to create ‘Paradise’ at 13 Low Ousegate.

Plans for the proposal were first submitted to City of York Council last month, with a further application concerning signage for the scheme, submitted this month.

The application says the building has had various retail uses but its appearance has become neglected in recent years.

“Internally, the building is in similar state of dilapidation despite the recent modern alterations to ground and first floor.”

It continued: “Overall the conversion of the outbuilding provides the opportunity to transform the building into something that will continue to positively benefit the conservation area rather than falling into complete disrepair. The conversion has been carefully considered to retain the existing building fabric in keeping with the surroundings.

“The improvements will lead to an enhanced property for the occupants as well as cosmetic improvements that will benefit the wider setting. The impact upon the conservation area is not increased and we believe the conversion will provide a positive contribution to the setting.”