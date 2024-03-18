The incident happened at about 10.45am on Saturday (March 16) at Dixon’s Hollow car park in Dalby Forest.

A row broke out between a man and woman standing between two stationary vans.

North Yorkshire Police said the man “allegedly attempted to take the woman’s phone out of her hand using force”.

The force urge anyone who saw the altercation to get in touch to help the investigation.

How to report information

Anyone with information should email adam.naylor@northyorkshire.police.uk, call 101, select option two and ask for Adam Naylor, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Quote reference number 12240046895 when passing on information.