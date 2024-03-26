Andrew Armstrong, of Leven Road in Dringhouses, had contractors in to carry out an extension on his home.

The work required the moving of a manhole cover in the Armstrong's garden. But once the cover was lifted, the builders discovered a seemingly immovable blockage in the drain.

Andrew said he contacted Yorkshire Water about the issue, as the blockage ran under a significant portion of the street. He said that two vans from Yorkshire Water visited the home but couldn't unblock the sewer.

However, the blockage was eventually cleared - after two weeks - when Yorkshire Water found a brick that was jammed in a drain.

Speaking before the blockage was removed, Andrew said: "It’s at the point now where drains aren’t running properly, it’s close to overflowing and ruining everyone’s gardens.

"At the moment, you can smell the drains from the back garden."

READ NEXT:

Andrew added: "Builders are having to work around not being able to move it. One of our neighbours is having issues with their loo."

Yorkshire Water managed to unblock the drain the day after the company was contacted by The Press about the issue.

A spokesperson for Yorkshire Water said: "Our team was alerted to a potential blockage on the network at Leven Road by contractors working at one of the properties on the street."

They said contractors had attended earlier this month and cleared the blockage, which was caused by a brick jammed in the drain.

The spokesperson added: "We appreciate the patience of the customers involved."