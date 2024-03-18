Bootham Developments seeks to build three 3-bed and two 4-bed homes behind 102 Tadcaster Road, Dringhouses, on a 0.39ha site.

If approved, there would also be parking for 16 cars.

The application to City of York Council says the homes would provide “high-quality new houses of various scales and affordability.”

The development also aimed to “create a harmonious aesthetic to the dwellings that complement one another when moving through the development.”

Eaves and ridge heights would be be low with minimal massing for the homes to sit well with the surroundings. There would also be enough amenity space for residents to enjoy the spaces throughout the day/ year.

The application also said nearby sites at 96, 98, 100 and 108 Tadcaster Road have already been subject to similar types of development.

Recommending approval, it concluded government planning policies allow a presumption for sustainable development where a council has an out-of-date Local Plan (as City of York does).

The homes represent such development as they would have good access to shops, services, and public transport.

There were also no technical considerations preventing planning approval and any technical requirements could be secured by a condition, the application added.