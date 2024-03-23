Neil Warnock's live show 'Are You With Me?' will be coming to York Barbican on Friday, March 31.

Warnock, who made four appearances for York City in 1978, is an official Guinness World Record holder for achieving the most promotions in football. He has also managed 17 different clubs over 44 years, overseeing more than 2,000 games.

Ahead of his show in York, Warnock announced that he'll be donating 10 per cent of each ticket sold in York to the York City FC Foundation.

He said: "I love going around the country talking about my career and football in general, trying to make people smile along the way, so to now also be raising funds for the very important community projects York City foundation undertake, makes the night extra special.

"It’s a fabulous club and city, and I can’t wait to be there with a few very special guests too, including some legends of the club."

Darren Kelly, general manager of York City, said: "Neil is a real legend of football, and I am sure York City fans will turn out in numbers to see the show, and in the process support the very important work the York City foundation does in the community."

Tickets for the evening with Neil Warnock at York Barbican are available at https://www.yorkbarbican.co.uk/whats-on/neil-warnock-are-you-with-me/