The man in question - who is said to have exposed his genitals to the two women - is described as: "White, chubby and in his late 30s to 40s, with brown hair, short on the sides."

The force added that he was wearing grey Adidas jogging bottoms and grey t-shirt, and white trainers.

His clothing was described as being ‘grubby’.

The incident, which happened at about 5.20pm on March 13, is said to have taken place in an alleyway between Hewley Avenue and Constantine Avenue in Tang Hall.

Those with information that can help the police are asked to email: grace.tate1@northyorkshire.police.uk.

Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Please quote reference NYP-13032024-0435 when passing on information.