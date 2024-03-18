A THIEF has struck at a York supermarket.
North Yorkshire police say they want to speak to the man in this image in connection with the theft of wine from the Co-Op in Tang Hall Lane in York.
A police spokesman said: "The theft amounted to about £176.
"If you recognise the man, please contact us with information. This can be done by: emailing Hazel.simms@northyorkshire.police.uk Calling 101, selecting option 2 and asking for PC1338 Simms-Williamson.
"If you wish to provide information anonymously, please call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
"Please quote reference 12240007502 when providing information."
