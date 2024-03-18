Tony Farmer, who is based in Azets’ York office, won Partner of the Year in recognition of his outstanding contribution to the business community and role in developing Azets’ corporate finance team in the region.

Azets Audit Team, drawn from across its three offices in Leeds, Bradford and York, scooped the Audit Service Award for the second time in three years.

Azets’ was also a finalist in 4 more categories: Accounting Tech Initiative of the Year, Tax Service Award, Employer of the Year and Team of the Year for its Accounts and Business Advisory Services (ABAS) team.

Russell Turner, Regional Managing Director for Yorkshire and the North East, said: “Congratulations to all involved for their deserved success.

“These prestigious awards represent independent endorsement of the impressive achievements of our outstanding individuals and teams, as well as the wider Azets business in Yorkshire.

“Tony Farmer’s award for Partner of the Year is a fitting accolade for the professionalism, expertise and unrivalled commitment he has demonstrated in delivering exceptional service for our corporate finance clients over many years.

“His inspirational leadership within Azets at a regional and national level and his unwavering support of colleagues make him stand out from the crowd and set the benchmark for the accountancy profession as a whole – congratulations to Tony.”

Regional Head of Audit Chris Butt said: “Winning the Audit Service Award against very tough competition is a genuine credit to the Audit Team’s quality, technical expertise and exceptional client service.

“This reputation has resulted in a fifth straight year of strong organic growth for the business, and the Team and I are proud to be locally focused, working with some of the region’s best known SMEs, family and owner managed businesses.”

Russell added: “Our success in Yorkshire is built on our positive culture and the investment in our people to create an environment where they can enjoy their work and are able to put the client at the heart of everything we do.”

Azets Audit Team has more than 100 people across the firm’s three offices in Yorkshire, led by 14 Partners and Directors. It recruited more than 20 new graduates in 2023 as well as 14 more members of staff. The average qualified member of the team has more than 11 years of experience.

Tony led the Azets Corporate Finance Team in Yorkshire to a record-breaking level of fee income in 2022/23 with another expected for 2023-2024. He has been involved in strategic planning, team building and marketing activities across the country, which contributed to Azets becoming the fifth most active financial adviser in 2023.

Azets is a UK Top 10 accountancy and advisory firm that specialises in supporting the needs of ambitious entrepreneurial, mid-market, owner-managed and family-owned businesses.

The Yorkshire Accountancy Awards are judged by an independent panel of local and national experts from the profession. They are presented at a black-tie ceremony and dinner.