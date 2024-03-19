And he did it with a stoma bag fitted.

Kevin Easley, the manager of Bannatyne's Leeds, started his epic challenge last Sunday, March 10.

The near 200 mile journey was in aid of Crohn's & Colitis UK, a charity he picked following his diagnosis with ulcerative colitis 20 years ago. Kevin's illness led to him undergoing life-changing surgery, which resulted in him having a stoma bag fitted.

Kevin set off from the Bannatyne's in York for the last ultramarathon on Saturday (March 16). In all, his challenge has raised more than £2,000

WATCH: Kevin Easley sets off on his seventh ultramarathon.

Kevin said: "The biggest point I had was waking up on Sunday morning and realising I didn’t have to go on a long run.

"I felt a little bit clueless, I didn’t know what to do.

"It’s slowly starting to sink in, but I don’t think it will truly sink in for some time.

"It’s still very raw at the moment."

Ultramarathon man: Kevin Easley on one of his earlier ultramarathon runs Image: Supplied (Image: Staff)

Now settling back into normal life, Kevin added how grateful he was for the experience. He said: "I think the real positive is I didn’t really have any major injuries.

"I've had aches and pains, inflammation, all the things you would expect.

"The biggest thing I wanted to do was get people talking about Crohn’s and Colitis.

READ NEXT:

"The fundraising went better than I could've hoped, I think we raised a lot of awareness, and I couldn't ask for much more from the running - every run was good."

Kevin also went onto explain how he was ready to give back to his family, who he said offered so much support over the past week.

"It's time to give back," he said.

He also disclosed that on the first day of his adventure, he still managed to find the time to do both school runs on either side of his ultramarathon.

Kevin now returns to work on today (Tuesday, March 19), but he hopes to continue raising money and has a 105-mile ultramarathon planned for the end of July, in the Lake District.

You can donate to Kevin’s JustGiving page at: https://www.justgiving.com/page/kevin-easley-1706263785529