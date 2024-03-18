The Living on the Edge of the World festival has been organised by Flash Company Arts and is taking place in Whitby for the remainder of March.

The festival celebrates the town’s life and heritage.

Rebecca Denniff, artistic director at Flash Company Arts, said: “The theme is living on the edge of the world because sometimes that’s how it can feel out here on the coast.

“We want to really bring attention to the rich culture and intangible cultural heritage that there is in the area.”

The community interest company runs two artistic venues in Whitby alongside a community fridge and café.

It was formed in 2018 as an arts organisation and has evolved its work over the past seven years to include community development projects.

Living on the Edge of the World is of several cultural events which are being supported by North Yorkshire County Council and the Government’s UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

Council leader Councillor Carl Les said: “There are many fantastic artists and creators along our coastline and it’s great to see this funding support them to be ambitious in their ideas.

“I hope these events will not only entertain but also inspire our community and open the doors to the vibrant cultural scene in Whitby.”

The festival launched with a singing workshop, an evening concert and a tin artwork workshop over its opening weekend.

Local artists are hosting workshops and there is a story, songwriter and poetry challenge throughout the month where people are invited to submit original work based on the theme of ‘living on the edge of the world’.

All submissions will be included in a publication of images and text from the month of activities.

For more information about the programme of cultural events in Whitby, visit the festival’s website https://edge-of-the-world-festival.art/