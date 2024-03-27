Pickering Library has built on a popular existing drop-in with Age UK and partnered with Ryedale Charities Together, Pickering Town Council and Pickering Town CIC to host a Community One Stop event on the first Thursday of every month from 10am to noon.

The drop-ins enable community organisations to gather in one location so that residents in need of advice or support can easily access the help that they need.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for libraries, Cllr Simon Myers, said: “Yet again we see our libraries demonstrating their vital role at the heart of our communities and acting as a focal point for information and support for residents.

“The organisations that make up the Ryedale community drop-in couldn’t have a better or more welcoming venue as Pickering Library.

“These sessions are a great initiative to access valuable expertise and I would urge people in and around Pickering to mark the first Thursday of the month in their diaries.”

Ryedale Charities Together is made up of six charities: Next Steps Resource Centre and Community Café in Norton, Ryedale Carers Support, Ryedale Community Transport (RYECAT), Ryedale Special Families, Sight Support Ryedale and Ryedale Community Food Bank.

This initiative has been mirrored in market towns across the area with a wide range of public and voluntary sector partners.

Organisations and agencies, including those from North Yorkshire Council, provide support on issues such as policing, disability, housing and healthy living. Library staff are also on hand to talk about the service and resources available in the branch.

The chief officer at Sight Support Ryedale, Di Tymon, said: “We are delighted and pleased to be sharing space with Pickering Library, alongside other useful organisations, making it possible for people to easily access a whole host of resources and information from these charities in just one place.

“We hope people will pop down and have a chat and get to know a little bit more of what we offer and how we serve our local community. Our friendly teams will be on hand to provide information.”

Much of the work by Ryedale Community One Stop is done with the help of volunteers. Sessions are organised at venues in the locality and more information can be found at www.ryedalecharitiestogether.com/one-stop-shop/