Lisa Marie Performing Arts has qualified for the prestigious Dance World Cup Finals in Prague in June.

The competition brings together the most exceptional dance talent and the school says it will be representing Team England in eight categories, performing 18 routines.

Founder and director Lisa Marie said: “This is a dream come true for our students, and it is a testament to their hard work, passion, and dedication.

“We are grateful for the chance to showcase our talent on the global stage and bring the spirit of dance from England to the world."

Dancers from Lisa Marie Performing Arts (Image: Lisa Marie Performing Arts)

The dance school said the achievement is a testament to the dedication, talent and hard work of the students and faculty.

The event is said to be regarded as the ‘Olympics’ of dance, and the school said it is an honour to have the opportunity to showcase its skills on such a stage.

A spokesperson for the school said: “The journey to the Dance World Cup Finals in Prague is a significant milestone for Lisa Marie Performing Arts, and the school is committed to preparing a group of 21 dancers for an unforgettable experience.

“Training is underway and as these students work tirelessly to compete at the highest standard, they ask for their community to help and support them.”

Lisa Marie Performing Arts has invited the community, supporters, and dance enthusiasts to join them in celebrating this momentous occasion.

It said it will be organizing special events, fundraisers, and performances in the lead-up to the finals to garner support for 'Team England'.