A POLICE incident is ongoing in York city centre.
Three police vans and officers are currently on the scene in Tower Street in the shadow of Clifford’s Tower.
All roads remain open. An ambulance stopped at the scene momentarily, but moved off after paramedics spoke to officers.
Six police officers can be seen standing in the street.
The Press has contacted North Yorkshire Police for comment and we'll add it here when we hear back.
More to follow.
