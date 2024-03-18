Yorkshire Water first posted on X at 11.06am this morning (March 18). The post read: "We’re aware that some customers in YO8 may be experiencing low pressure or no water.

"We’re really sorry about this and our teams are in the area investigating the issue."

The YO8 area, which covers Selby, was not the only area affected by the fault - with a reader from Church Fenton reporting similar difficulties.

Yorkshire Water has since confirmed the cause of the fault.

A spokesperson said: "We experienced an issue during routine maintenance at Brayton reservoir, which has since been resolved by our team."

The outages - which have since been fixed - were confirmed by Yorkshire Water to have affected 16,000 homes in the area.