As previously reported by The Press, the crash happened in Shipton Road, A19, at 7.48pm on Friday, March 15. It was near the Howard Drive junction in Rawcliffe.

The police have since revealed the crash was between a blue Ford Ranger pickup truck and a grey Yamaha motorcycle.

Police say the motorcyclist sustained life threatening injuries and remains in hospital.

READ NEXT:

A spokesperson for the force said: "The road was closed for 7 hours while we investigated the scene and to allow the vehicles involved to be recovered.

"We are requesting anyone who witnessed or has any dash camera footage that could assist our investigation to get in touch."

If you can help, you're asked to email: Dan.Stoppard@northyorkshire.police.uk. Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Dan Stoppard.

Please quote reference 12240046571 when passing on information.