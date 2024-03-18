Bootham Ladies Futsal Club beat Cambridge Futsal Club 12-1 in the National Futsal Series Plate competition on March 9 in front of their biggest crowd of the season at York St John University Sports Park.

Five-nil up at half-time, Rowan Treagus completed a hat-trick in the second half with both goals coming from close range and the last word of the day came from teenager Ava Worthy.

One step away from winning the national final (Image: Suzy Collins)

Team captain Ellie Whittaker said: ”We'd done our homework on Cambridge and had a game plan that we implemented really well.

“I think we looked dangerous on every attack, created loads of chances, our counter attacking play is getting stronger each week, and we look assured in possession.

“I'm really excited to round off the season with a cup final and we'll do everything we can to be ready for a tough test against London Genesis.

“After they knocked us out of the cup last year, we're really wanting to avenge that defeat and I'm sure it'll be a great spectacle with two very talented teams giving everything to win.”

Coach Chris Collins said: “We have recent history with London Genesis, they beat us last year in the last 8 on penalties in an amazing game.

“They are a strong side, and we cannot take anything for granted.

“We have seven new players from the side that faced them last time, so we must be confident we can put on a good performance.

“It's a cup final, you need that bit of luck, but anything can happen.

“As we have done for the last two cup games, we will do our homework, prepare as best we can and do everything we can to bring the cup back to York.'

Three of the Bootham side - Natasha Eustance, Ava Worthy and Heather Smith have been rewarded for the performances with a call-up to the England side.

The final against London Genesis takes place in Repton in Derbyshire on May 25.