The Guildhall nestled behind the Mansion House in the heart of York city Centre on the River Ouse is has opened a competition.

Read next:

The complex of ancient buildings is today a multi-purpose venue, managed by York Science Park that offers workspace solutions, whilst York Conferences and Events coordinate events, weddings, meetings and training days.

Beth Thompson, York conference and events manager, said: "The Guildhall is still very much a hidden gem, but we wanted to share this stunning venue with a lucky couple and their guests, giving them the wedding of their dreams, free of charge."

She said the winner will receive a dream wedding package valued at over £7,000, which includes exclusive hire of the main hall, a three-course wedding breakfast, a light evening buffet, photographer and videographer, evening DJ entertainment, fresh flower centrepieces and much more.

“We're excited to offer couples the unique opportunity to celebrate their love within the historic walls of the Guildhall, where the building's rich heritage sets the perfect stage for a beautiful wedding celebration,” said Beth.

The Guildhall began hosting weddings in August 2022 and has seen many wonderful couples enjoy their day to evening celebrations.

Beth said York Conference and Events boasts a dedicated team of event coordinators who work tirelessly to ensure that the couple's special day is flawlessly executed, allowing guests to fully immerse themselves in the joyous celebration within a delightful atmosphere.

Built in the 15th century the cpmplex is a collection of listed buildings, the Guildhall holds some fantastic original features.

Anyone can participate and stand a chance to win by simply following a few straightforward steps. The competition is set to conclude at 9am on April 14, so be sure to submit your entry before the deadline.

How to enter and be in with a chance of winning:



1. Complete the Win Your Wedding google form which will sign you up to our mailing list

2. Follow @guildhallyork on Instagram

3. Comment on the Win your wedding instagram post, tagging who you'd invite to your wedding - tag as many friends as you like

4. Additional entry: Share our Win your wedding instagram post to your instagram story for an extra chance of winning - if your account is private, you will need to send a screenshot of this by direct message to our Instagram page@guildhallyork in order for this to be admissible.

York's historic Guildhall is the perfect setting for a wedding (Image: Big Day Productions Photography)