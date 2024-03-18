Drivers are being warned that Heworth Road in York has closed between the roundabout at Heworth Green and the junction with East Parade for resurfacing work.

City of York Council has said this morning (March 18) that the closure started at 6pm on Saturday (March 16) and is set to end at 6am on Tuesday (March 19).

A council spokesman said: "Additionally, left turns out of Heworth Place and The Nags Head Public House will be prohibited for the works duration only.

"An alternative route for diverted vehicles will be signed during the works period via Heworth Green, Eboracum Way, East Parade.

"The closure does not prohibit works or emergency access within the closed road nor does it prohibit access to premises provided such access is not prevented by on-going works."