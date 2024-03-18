The 74-year-old was driving a blue Ford Fiesta which police believe was in collision with a grey Citroen C4 at the crossroads on the B1248 for Kilnwick, near Driffield.

Humberside Police said the crash happened shortly after 10am on Friday, March 8.

A force spokesperson said the woman died in hospital on Sunday (March 17) despite efforts of medical professionals.

“Her family are being supported by specially trained officers and our thoughts remain with them at this time,” they added.

As The Press reported at the time, police said the driver and passenger of the Citroen were taken to hospital with injuries that were not thought to be life-threatening.

Officers continue to investigate the crash and urge witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage of the incident, or vehicles before, to phone 101 quoting log 118 of March 8.