In her Landscape Collections, such as the Lakes Collection and Ever Changing Horizons Collection, Lucy's skillful use of pastels brings to life scenes of breathtaking beauty inspired by her global travels. From majestic sunsets to stormy skies, each artwork is a testament to Lucy's ability to capture the essence of nature's wonders.

The Home Collection offers a glimpse into rural life, with cosy cottages and picturesque scenes evoking a sense of warmth and nostalgia. Through her colourful imagery, Lucy invites viewers to immerse themselves in the simplicity and stillness of everyday life.

Lucy's Floral Collection bursts forth with a riot of colours, celebrating the beauty and vibrancy of the natural world. Each artwork tells a story of renewal and growth, inviting viewers to revel in the splendour of nature's creations.

Finally, the A Northern Life Collection pays homage to Lucy's roots in North Yorkshire, highlighting the region's rich heritage and scenic beauty. From iconic landmarks like the Angel of the North and the Transporter Bridge to quaint seaside towns like Whitby, Staithes, and Saltburn, Lucy's art captures the essence of Northern England, inviting viewers to embark on a journey of discovery.

Lucy's journey as an artist has been marked by passion, creativity, and a connection to her surroundings. Through her art, she seeks to inspire others to see the world through a fresh perspective, embracing the beauty and wonder that surrounds them.

"I aim to capture the magic of everyday life," says Lucy Pittaway. "I hope that each piece invites viewers to pause, reflect, and find joy in the simple pleasures of life. I love to make people think and smile."

You can explore Lucy Pittaway's collections by visiting www.lucypittaway.co.uk or by visiting one of six galleries located in Brompton-on-Swale, Richmond, Yarm, York, Harrogate, and Keswick.

About Lucy Pittaway: Based in North Yorkshire, Lucy Pittaway is an award-winning artist known for her vibrant and evocative artwork. With a career spanning over a decade, Lucy continues to inspire audiences with her unique style and storytelling ability. Her work has garnered acclaim throughout the UK and beyond these shores.