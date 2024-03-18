Housebuilders Barratt and David Wilson Homes are staging the event at Huntington Community Centre (Bellerby Room) takes place on Thursday March 21 between 3pm and 7pm.

The move follows the release of a masterplan of their scheme at New Lane, Huntington, and the submission of a reserved Matters Planning application to City of York Council.

Last Autumn, Housing secretary Michael Gove approved an outline application for 300 homes on the 11.5ha site- a decision greeted with anger by local residents and councillors.

The developers had originally submitted an application to the council in March 2021, before calling central government to determine the application the following October as the city council had taken ‘too long’ to decide.

The freshly submitted Reserved Matters proposals include 275 new homes with a mix of 1-, 2-, 3- and 4-bedroom properties designed for first time buyers, growing families, and downsizers.

Thirty percent of new homes will be affordable, which the developers say will help with the significant local need. The development would include several areas of public open space and has been sensitively designed to consider the nearby heritage asset.

Several areas of landscaped public open space are included throughout the development. This includes the retention of existing landscape features and trees, and a central green space set around a veteran oak tree for residents to enjoy.

The former Green Belt site is, they developers continue, is in a highly sustainable location, nearby to York Community Stadium and the Monks Cross Park & Ride which are located East of the site.

They add the planning approval agreed the principle of residential development on this site. The newly submitted Reserved Matters Planning Application seeks to agree the appearance, materials, and layout of the properties on the site.

The proposal has been “sensitively designed to consider the site’s heritage and history”, they continue.

A 40m green buffer is included to preserve the setting of the old Roman Fort. A further green space would act as a buffer to the Huntington Grange Listed Building at the site entrance. The New Lane cemetery to the south is separated by a native tree and shrub buffer to protect its setting.

Cycleway and footpath connections are included through the site to link it with the Community Stadium complex, the Park & Ride and wider Monks Cross shopping park.

A representative from Barratt and David Wilson Homes said: “Following Outline Planning Approval, we have carefully designed a sympathetic and detailed proposal for new homes for growing families, downsizers, including affordable homes”.

“We look forward to welcoming residents to our consultation and information drop-in session to discuss the detailed proposals and take on feedback”.

City of York Council is expected the determine the reserved matters application in the coming months.