The 'pup-ular' event is back in April courtesy of business group, Harrogate BID.

Following a successful event last year, the dog show is back at the Piazza outside the Victoria Shopping Centre on Saturday April 13 from 10am.

Dog owners and their furry friends can enter different classes throughout the day, from dog that the judge would most like to take home to best cross breed, with a range of top themed prizes on offer.

To register to take part in the categories, simply turn up on the day from 10am and join in with the fun.

Meanwhile, to keep active, the have-a-go mini dog park will be open and dog training workshops with Scott Adair – a brand-new feature for 2024 – will be held throughout the day.

Matthew Chapman, Harrogate BID Manager, said: “It is fantastic to be delivering our third annual Harrogate Dog Show that fully ties in with our business plan objective ‘A Vibrant Town’ and provides a fun event for all ages to enjoy.

“The worth of the UK pet care market was recently valued at £7.2 billon, so while this is a wonderful event that no doubt increases footfall, it also has a hugely positive impact on our local economy.”

A star judge, who’s identity is set to be revealed at a later date, will appear at this year’s show, offering their expertise and insights.

For the first time, the BID is opening up sponsorship opportunities for events throughout this year – including categories and classes featured in the Harrogate Dog Show. To find out more, email: info@harrogatebid.co.uk

The idea of the Harrogate Dog Show was first brought to life during the four-day Platinum Jubilee celebrations in the town in 2022, when it proved to be the most popular of all the organised events.

You'd be barking mad not to enjoy it!