Sue Hulbert, 69, who lives in Heworth, was attacked in January 2010 near Southampton and says she has no memory of her attack.

"Before the attack I had an eidetic or photographic memory and total recall, but that went and I lost an awful lot of confidence. It was like I was a child again," said Sue.

"I had no confidence as a child and I was shy and that's how I became, and I lost my sense of humour. I'd always had a good sense of humour and then all of a sudden I just didn't find things funny any more.

"It's very hard because it's a hidden disability. So many times I have heard people say 'well, you look alright' and people just don't realise."

Sue Hulbert at Cafe Neuro York (Image: Haydn Lewis)

Sue said she is determined to share her story to help promote the work of an amazing group in York set up to help people with brain injuries called Café Neuro York.

Café Neuro York was the idea of York neuro psychologist Diana Toseland who recognised that it is important for people with a range of neurological conditions to have somewhere to go for peer support and to share experiences and approaches to live as well as possible with each condition.

42-year-old Sophie Harper from New Earswick also attends the group. She suffered a stroke in her late 30s. She had to relearn how to speak and how to do everything from the most basic tasks. She was diagnosed with MS in 2017.

"Every day is a fight for everything.

"Before coming to the group I used to sit in my home every day. I get depression and anxiety, but coming here lets me get things off my chest," said Sophie.

"Once you leave hospital you feel abandoned and you can't understand what's happened to you, without lovely caring people like Di and groups like this I don't know where we'd all be."

Sophie Harper at Cafe Neuro York (Image: Haydn Lewis)

Diana Toseland is chair of Trustees of Café Neuro York and a Consultant Clinical Neuropsychologist with over 30 years’ experience in Neuro-rehabilitation, said: “I am so pleased how the cafés are going; however we are keen to reach more people who could benefit from attending and meeting people who understand their experiences. They are open to anyone and free to attend.”

Café Neuro York meet at New Earswick Folk Hall every third Friday of the month from 11.30am-1pm and every first Wednesday from 6pm-7.30pm.

For more information about Café Neuro York visit: cafeneuroyork.org.uk

Folk Hall New Earswick (Image: Haydn Lewis)