William Heaton from Rawcliffe has completed various fundraising pursuits in aid of 1st Clifton (York) Sea Scouts' involvement at the Larkin International Jamboree in Helmsley from July 27 to August 3.

William is fundraising for 1st Clifton (York) Sea Scouts participation at Larkin International Jamboree (Image: Karen Heaton)

The largest ever event held by North Yorkshire Scouts is taking place on the Duncombe Park Estate and the proceeds from William's efforts will help his own group make sure they have all the equipment they need for the week-long event.

William’s mother Karen said: “William has autism and ADHD which can make it difficult for him to participate in mainstream clubs, but he is thriving in the Scouts.

“The leaders give up so much of their free time to make sure the young people get the opportunity to join in some great activities and learn some skills. William after completing his swimming challenge, the further distance he has ever swum (Image: Karen Heaton)

“He can find life difficult at times but always has such a positive outlook and dedicated spirit, so when he told me he wanted to raise money I knew he would rise to the challenge.”

William said: “I love being a Scout, we always have lots of fun and do different activities.

“I really love it in the summer when we get to go on the river.

“And the camps are brilliant.”

So far, William has completed a swimming challenge, written to local companies, and has organised a quiz.

Scout leaders Peter Ingham and Barry Byatt said William is a great example of what Scouting is all about and always gets involved in everything.

Peter said: “He is really fulfilling his ‘Scout Promise’ to do his best and to help other people.”

William has raised £700 towards his target and his fundraising page is https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/WilliamsswimforLarkin?utm_term=2aAGwgaR5