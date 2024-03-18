Two city centre roads much used by tourists and walkers are closed this morning as workmen make it safe for pedestrians and cars.
The latest flooding by the River Ouse left a thick layer of mud on South Esplanade and Friar's Terrace.
Workmen were having to be very careful with their footing as they put out the closed signs and started washing the mud back into the river.
Pedestrians are being redirected along Tower Street and Clifford Street.
