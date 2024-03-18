A MAJOR road through North Yorkshire has reopened after a crash.
The A19 at Escrick between York and Selby was partially blocked both ways earlier with queueing traffic after a crash near the business park turn off.
It's not clear whether anyone has been injured, but drivers are being asked to avoid the scene if at all possible.
The road has now reopened and traffic has returned to normal.
