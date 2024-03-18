A MAJOR road through North Yorkshire is partially closed after a crash.
The A19 at Escrick is partially blocked both ways with queueing traffic after a crash near the business park turn off.
It's not clear whether anyone has been injured, but drivers are being asked to avoid the scene if at all possible.
More to follow.
