CHILDREN have started a fire in a York park.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called at 8.52pm last night (March 17) after reports of a fire at a play park near Alcuin Avenue in Tang Hall.
A service spokesman said: “York crew used a hose reel to extinguish a fire started by children in a play park.”
