TWO people who got trapped in a property in South Bank because of a 'defective door lock' were freed by firefighters.
A fire crew was called to the scene, at an address in Clementhorpe, at 3.19pm this afternoon.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue said: "York crew attended on request from police, following report of two occupants locked inside due to defective door lock.
"Small tools used to gain access and release persons. Advice given."
