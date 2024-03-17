TWO people who got trapped in a property in South Bank because of a 'defective door lock' were freed by firefighters.

A fire crew was called to the scene, at an address in Clementhorpe, at 3.19pm this afternoon.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue said: "York crew attended on request from police, following report of two occupants locked inside due to defective door lock.

"Small tools used to gain access and release persons. Advice given."