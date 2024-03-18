The comic, musical maestro and Strictly Come Dancing champion will headline TK Maxx Presents at Scarborough Open Air Theatre on Friday August 2.

It will be the first time a big-name comedy star has headlined at the theatre.

Tickets for the all-seat show go on sale at 9am on Friday March 22 from ticketmaster.co.uk

Comedian, actor, musician and author Bill is known for his role in the cult sitcom Black Books, as team captain on the anarchic music quiz Never Mind the Buzzcocks, for his appearances on the freewheeling panel show QI and his critically acclaimed UK and international stand-up tours.

He was crowned Strictly Come Dancing champion 2020.

Bill’s other notable TV work includes the two-part series Bill Bailey’s Jungle Hero for BBC Two about the Victorian naturalist Alfred Russell Wallace, and a deconstruction of the way orchestras work in Bill Bailey’s Remarkable Guide to the Orchestra.

The comedian’s August 2 Scarborough gig will be one of a series of events during the open air theatre’s summer season.

Others will be headlined by stars including Madness, Johnny Marr and The Charlatans, Tom Jones, Korn, Simple Minds, Anne-Marie, Paul Weller, Fatboy Slim, Deacon Blue, JLS, Gregory Porter, James, Jess Glynne, Status Quo and Busted.

Julian Murray, the venue programmer at Scarborough Open Air Theatre, said: “Bill Bailey is a national treasure, a true one-off and someone who packs arenas across the country. We are really excited to announce he is joining our brilliant summer line up here on the Yorkshire coast.

“This is the first time we have announced a big-name comedy star to headline Scarborough OAT and this is going to be a truly historic and special night at this incredible venue.”

Other TK Maxx Presents gigs at Scarborough Open Air Theatre this summer include: