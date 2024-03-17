But the search goes on for two more.

The 11-year-old twin boys featured in a police appeal earlier today have now been found safe and well, police say.

“But we're continuing to appeal for information about Lacie, 12 and Chelsea, who is 13,” a spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said.

Lacie, 12, who is still missing in York (Image: Police)

“Both were last seen at their homes in York yesterday.

“They did not return home last night and we are now searching the city to find them.

“We believe they could be together.

“We’re issuing their images and asking people to keep an eye out and report any possible sightings by calling 101 and selecting option 1.”

Chelsea, 13, who is also still missing (Image: Police)

Anyone with information about the children’s whereabouts is asked to give the following reference number when contacting police: 12240047121.