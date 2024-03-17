POLICE have confirmed that all four children who went missing in York have now been found safe and well.
An appeal was launched earlier today for information about the two girls and two boys, aged 11 to 13, who went missing yesterday and were believed to be together.
Following extensive searches of the city, all have now been located, police say - and all are safe and well.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal.”
