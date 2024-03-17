We know the cost of parking in York is ridiculous. But £20,000?
Admittedly, for that price, you get to park not just for one day – but as long as you like…
Estate agent Savills is marketing the parking space on Bootham Row, just outside the city walls, for ‘offers over’ £20k.
Hemmed in on two sides by a brick wall, and right next to an alley, the space at least complete with its own bollard – which you can unlock and lay flat whenever you want to park.
The parking space is near to Radio York – and just a quick walk to the city centre.
It is also close to the Bootham Row car park – where parking starts at £3.10 an hour.
If you were to fork out £20k for the space, however, you’d still have to pay £360 a year in ground rent.
That’s about £1 a day: admittedly much cheaper than the £20-a-day charge for parking in York council car parks.
The parking space is ‘associated with’ a ‘stylish ground floor apartment’ also on the market with Savills for £270,000.
But Savills says the parking space is available for purchase separately.
To find out more, or make an offer, visit the Savills website
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here