Admittedly, for that price, you get to park not just for one day – but as long as you like…

Estate agent Savills is marketing the parking space on Bootham Row, just outside the city walls, for ‘offers over’ £20k.

Hemmed in on two sides by a brick wall, and right next to an alley, the space at least complete with its own bollard – which you can unlock and lay flat whenever you want to park.

The parking space is associated with a ground floor flat - but can be bought separately (Image: Savills)

The parking space is near to Radio York – and just a quick walk to the city centre.

It is also close to the Bootham Row car park – where parking starts at £3.10 an hour.

If you were to fork out £20k for the space, however, you’d still have to pay £360 a year in ground rent.

That’s about £1 a day: admittedly much cheaper than the £20-a-day charge for parking in York council car parks.

Map showing the location of Bootham Row (Image: Google Maps)

The parking space is ‘associated with’ a ‘stylish ground floor apartment’ also on the market with Savills for £270,000.

But Savills says the parking space is available for purchase separately.

To find out more, or make an offer, visit the Savills website