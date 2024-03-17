The Lib Dem leader said the Tories 'no longer represent British values of decency, tolerance and the rule of law', as he challenged members to 'smash the blue wall' at the national vote.

The Lib Dems are using the gathering in York to prepare for a further push into traditional Conservative strongholds, particularly seeking to win over voters in the south and south-west of England.

Sir Ed rallied members to 'make this a once-in-a-generation election' as he argued that his party was the only one to offer '"transformational change', while the Tories and Labour were just 'tinkering around the edges'.

Mr Sunak this week ruled out holding an election on May 2, indicating that he would send the country to the polls in the latter half of 2024.

In his speech today, Sir Ed said the election date was 'pretty much the only thing left that Rishi Sunak controls any more'.

"He certainly doesn't control his party. Certainly not his Cabinet. Certainly not the healthcare crisis or the economy," he said.

"In fact, the Prime Minister sounds like he's given up."

Sir Ed accused the Prime Minister of 'outrageously running down the clock' and 'squatting' in Downing Street 'while the crises facing our country just get worse and worse'.

The Tories were overseeing 'political, economic and financial instability' because they had 'been consumed by the most damaging, never-ending soap opera in British political history', the Kingston and Surbiton MP said.

"And Tory MPs have given us another episode this weekend, with plots for yet another prime minister - a fourth in less than two years," he added.

It comes as Mr Sunak faces reports that some Conservative MPs are plotting to replace him before the election, and criticism over his handling of the emergence of alleged racist remarks about an MP by major Tory donor Frank Hester.

Addressing the racism row, Sir Ed said: "If this week's news has shown anything, it's that we must also cap donations to political parties.

"So that even the wealthiest racists cannot buy power and influence over the Conservative Party."

Sir Ed urged Mr Sunak to call a national vote immediately, saying the Lib Dems were 'up for the fight' and 'the country can't wait a moment longer to see the back of this terrible Conservative Government'.

"We can make this a once-in-a-generation election," he said.

"In so many parts of the country, only we can beat the Conservatives. And we must."

He argued the case for having more Lib Dem MPs in Parliament, saying: "The mess our country is in demands not a plan to tweak things, but a plan to transform everything.

"Tinkering around the edges won't come close to solving anything, and yet that's what both the Conservatives and Labour are offering. They're both trying to cloak themselves in the costume of change, but they're both really saying 'keep things the same'.

The Liberal Democrats have been holding their spring conference at three venues across York this weekend.

Arriving in York on Friday, Sir Ed expressed optimism about nabbing Tory seats "across the southwest of England and across the whole blue wall where it's a Liberal Democrat-Conservative fight".

He said: "The response we're getting is phenomenal. Lifelong Conservatives switching to the Liberal Democrats, which gives us great, great belief that we can beat many Conservative MPs whenever the election comes."

The Lib Dems won 11 seats at the 2019 general election, but have since gained formerly Conservative constituencies across southern England in a series of by-elections.