A pilot had a lucky escape after his light aircraft crash-landed near York.
The aircraft came down in Common Lane, near Full Sutton airfield, at just after 1pm today.
Fire and ambulance crews rushed to the scene, but the pilot had got out of his cockpit before firefighters arrived.
A spokesperson for Humberside Fire and Rescue confirmed that there had been no injuries.
The fire and rescue service’s incident log reports: “Light aircraft crash landed. Male self-released prior to arrival of fire service.
“Inspection only by firefighters. Incident left with airfield staff and ambulance.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article