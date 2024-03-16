The aircraft came down in Common Lane, near Full Sutton airfield, at just after 1pm today.

Fire and ambulance crews rushed to the scene, but the pilot had got out of his cockpit before firefighters arrived.

A spokesperson for Humberside Fire and Rescue confirmed that there had been no injuries.

The fire and rescue service’s incident log reports: “Light aircraft crash landed. Male self-released prior to arrival of fire service.

“Inspection only by firefighters. Incident left with airfield staff and ambulance.”