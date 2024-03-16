Firefighters were called to the park in Acomb at just after 3.30pm this afternoon.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said: “(A) crew from Acomb responded to reports of a small fire in a park.

"(The) crew located a fire consisting of bags of kindling that had been started deliberately by a group of youths.

“(The) crew extinguished using knapsack sprayer and one hose reel jet.”