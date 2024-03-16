A GANG of youths used a bag of kindling to deliberately start a fire in a York park.
Firefighters were called to the park in Acomb at just after 3.30pm this afternoon.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said: “(A) crew from Acomb responded to reports of a small fire in a park.
"(The) crew located a fire consisting of bags of kindling that had been started deliberately by a group of youths.
“(The) crew extinguished using knapsack sprayer and one hose reel jet.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article