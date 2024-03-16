Star Pubs is advertising The Duke of York at Gate Helmsley for an annual rent of £55,835.

It says the pub, which is undergoing a full refurbishment, will have an estimated annual turnover of £685,835.

The pub has been closed for some time – but Star Pubs says it has ‘bags of potential’.

“The destination pub in the area, this is a fantastic opportunity for a positive and ambitious operator with prior experience of developing and delivering a substantial food offer,” Star Pubs says in its online advert.

The Duke of York, Gate Helmsley (Image: Star Pubs)

The company says the Duke of York is undergoing an ‘exciting transformation’.

Indoors, the bar, trade area and toilets are all being redecorated.

“The layout will be revamped to include multiple zoned areas, such as snugs, a conservatory, private dining areas, and the main bar area with feature fireplaces,” Star Pubs says.

“Works will be undertaken to improve the kitchen to cater to the 103 internal covers.

“The main dining area will seamlessly flow into the conservatory and patio area, creating a delightful link between indoor and outdoor dining during warmer weather.”

READ MORE: The Duke of York in Gate Helmsley and New Inn, Stamford Bridge stay shut

The pub’s outside will also get a makeover, Star Pubs says.

“A beer patio will be set up at the front, while a spacious terrace with a grassed garden at the rear will cater to walk-in customers and families, providing them with a lovely outdoor space to enjoy.

"The pub's exterior will be completely redecorated, with a modern and inviting colour scheme.”

Star Pubs says it is keen to hear from potential tenants with experience of running or owning a pub business.

“The right operator for the Duke of York will have extensive experience in a similar hospitality business,” the company says.

“They will have a clear vision for their food & drinks menu and marketing strategy and can create a memorable experience for their customers.”

“If this sounds like the incredible pub opportunity you’ve been waiting for, apply today and tell us what you can bring to this pub’s next chapter.”

The Press reported back in August 2020 that the pub had still not reopened after closing during lockdown.

To find out more about the Duke of York, visit starpubs.co.uk/pubs/duke-of-york-york