The teenager, identified only as Callum, was reported missing on March 15.

A spokesperson for Humberside Police said: “Following the discovery of a body at Danes Dyke in Flamborough yesterday, it is with deep sadness we confirm this to be missing teenager Callum from Bridlington.

“Callum was reported to us as missing on Friday March 15.

“Our thoughts remain with Callum’s family and friends at this extremely difficult time.”

Police say initial enquiries have been carried out and Callum’s death is not being treated as suspicious.