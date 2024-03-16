The square in front of Mansion House was filled with a sea of faces, many waving placards proclaiming ‘Free Palestine’ or ‘Doctors 4 peace in Palestine.’

“It’s because we remember that we can’t stay silent,” said one banner. “Armistice Now.”

Another declared simply: “Blessed are the peacemakers. Ceasefire now.”

After gathering in St Helen’s Square to hear speeches, including from York Central MP Rachael Maskell, the protesters marched off down Stonegate towards the Minster, chanting ‘Free, free Palestine!”

Protesters in St Helen's Square this afternoon calling for a ceasefire in Gaza (Image: Stephen Lewis)

One of the organisers, retired University of York physics professor Mohamed El-Gomati, said the message of the march and protest was straightforward.

“It’s a really simple cause: the cause of justice and humanity,” he said.

“We have three demands: an immediate ceasefire; restoration of food and amenities; and exchange of all detainees.”

Professor Mohamed El-Gomati at the rally in St Helen's Square this afternoon to demand a ceasefire in Gaza (Image: Stephen Lewis)

Prof El-Gomati said the protest demonstrated the ‘beautiful nature’ of the people of York.

Fellow organiser Dr Richard Murgatroyd stressed that the protest was not extremist, and not anti-semitic.

He said: “There is an unprecedented humanitarian crisis in Gaza. The vast majority of people see the need for a ceasefire.”

York Central MP Rachael Maskell was among those who addressed the crowd (Image: Stephen Lewis)

York Central’s Labour MP Ms Maskell, who addressed the rally, said afterwards: “I wanted to stand with my city and with its people, who are taking a stand for peace.

“There are no words to describe the horrific scenes that are occurring. We want the killing to just stop. A pause is not enough. We need to have a ceasefire.”

Organisers of today's rally say they will be lobbying City of York Council at its next full meeting in The Citadel on Gillygate on Thursday afternoon - and will be handing in a petition asking the authority to call for a ceasefire.

Dr Murgatroyd said: "York claims to be a human rights city and a city of sanctuary. The council needs to speak up on this."

On the international front, reports suggest that stalled talks aimed at securing a ceasefire in the war between Israel and Hamas could restart in earnest in Qatar as soon as tomorrow, according to Egyptian officials.

The talks would mark the first time both Israeli officials and Hamas leaders joined the indirect negotiations since the start of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

International mediators had hoped to secure a six-week truce before Ramadan started earlier this week, but Hamas refused any deal that would not lead to a permanent ceasefire in Gaza, a demand Israel rejected.

But the Press Association reports that in recent days, both sides have made moves aimed at getting the talks, which never fully broke off, back on track.