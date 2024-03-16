Instead, the Little Bird Made market had set up its stalls in Acomb’s Front Street.

Today’s market was the first of a three-month trial, with a market planned in Front Street for the third Saturday of every month through to May.

And if today's market was anything to go by, it looks set to be a big success.

Crowds at the Little Bird Made market in Acomb today (Image: Stephen Lewis)

The street was thronged with shoppers, browsing the artisanal stalls set up on both sides of the road.

They included a baker, a local gin maker, and stalls selling vodka, organic skin care, pre-loved clothing, jewellery, home décor, crafts, kids toys, woodwork, pet treats and much more.

Local mum Frankie Thomson had come along with her two young children after reading about the market in The Press.

“I have been to a few Little Bird markets, in Boroughbridge and Ripon,” she said. “But this is a great space for it – and it is great to see Front street so busy.

“This is the perfect spot for it!”

Grace Page of Priory Vodka at the Little Bird Made market in Acomb (Image: Stephen Lewis)

Gordon and Hilary McElroy had come from their home in Beckfield Lane especially to check the market out.

“It is really nice to see,” said Gordon.

"And it's nice to get past the bollards controversy!" added Hilary.

Little Bird Made managing director Jackie Crozier told The Press earlier this week that she had been working with local councillors, the council’s Acomb Front Street Regeneration project and Make It York to bring the Acomb market back to Front Street.

Shoppers browsing in the Little Bird Made market in Acomb's Front Street today (Image: Stephen Lewis)

And traders that The Press spoke to today were delighted to be here.

Linda Vaughan, of the Plantopia stall, which stocked a range of easy care home plants, said: “It has been really good. We’ve met lots of lovely people – and hopefully us being here will encourage people to come to the shops.”

Her partner Steve added: “We will definitely be coming back for another visit.”

One of the stalls at the Little Bird Made market in Acomb's Front street today (Image: Stephen Lewis)

A bit further along the street, the RSPB had set up a stall.

“It’s a really lovely venue,” said Rebecca, one of two people manning the stall.

Rebecca and Stuart at the RSPB stall (Image: Stephen Lewis)

Dan, the co-owner of Bar Walls Gin, which had a prominent stall at the market, said: “It’s great.

“Acomb is such an up-and-coming area. We're thrilled to be here, and hopefully get this market going so it can be a big success.

“We’ve met some lovely people, and it is fantastic to be here.”

The Little Bird made market at Acomb's Front Street today (Image: Stephen Lewis)

Little Bird Made operates markets in other North Yorkshire locations including Easingwold, Ripon, Thirsk and Harrogate.

The next Acomb market is scheduled for the third week in April.

Don’t miss it…