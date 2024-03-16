North Yorkshire Council’s Thirsk and Malton constituency planning committee will hear that the proposal by Malton landowner, the Fitzwilliam Trust, would be part of the Malton Food Enterprise Zone, on land north of Edenhouse Avenue, as part of the Eden Business Park, close to the A64.

The planning documents suggest McDonald’s would use one of the three premises, and once complete and operational, the development would feature parking for 99 cars, be open seven days a week and generate employment for 100 full-time employees.

The papers state McDonald’s assessment of the anticipated sales for the application site relative to other similar sites, indicates the proposed restaurant is one that can make an important contribution to “improving the firm’s market penetration in the local area”.

The application states: “McDonald’s modelling indicates that the site is expected to perform above the level that would typically be expected of a restaurant serving a market the size of Malton. This is primarily due to its proximity to a busy travel route which is expected to serve as a key driver of revenues.”

The proposed site has been established since 2015 as the Malton Food Enterprise Zone, meaning a Local Development Order covers the site in order to help facilitate a focus on the agri-food sector in the area.

Those behind the proposal say the development represents a significant investment in the economy of the Malton area and will provide additional local employment opportunities and contributing to the overall prosperity of the area

Supporters of the proposal have written to the council describing it as a “great addition to the local economy bringing Malton and surrounding area into the 21st century”, adding there are no services next to the A64 between Bilborough Top and Scarborough, a distance of more than 40 miles.

Another wrote: “This project can strike a harmonious balance between tradition and progress, enhancing the overall vitality of the market town and meeting the evolving needs of its residents.”

However, Malton Town Council has lodged an objection over the proposal, highlighting concerns over the impact the development could have on the town centre economy, which includes a substantial food and drink sector.

One objector wrote to the council saying the application should be rejected unless it can be restricted to local businesses or those “more aligned to the setting and the area”, such as a boutique farm shop.

The objector added: “This type of development is wholly inappropriate and will take income from other, locally owned and staffed businesses.”

Other objectors have highlighted how “big multinational corporations do nothing except bleed the health and charm of local areas dry”.

Another objector said: “Approving this development will have a significant and detrimental impact on existing retail businesses in our local towns and villages. It runs contrary to efforts to establish Malton as Yorkshire’s Food Capital.”

Recommending the scheme be granted, planning officers said a retail impact assessment was not required as the development size was below the threshold.