And he did it with a stoma bag fitted.

Kevin, the manager of Bannatyne health club in Leeds, is raising money for Crohn's and Colitis UK- a cause which is close to his heart.

About twenty years ago, he developed ulcerative colitis.

He had surgery that resulted in a stoma bag being fitted – something he lives with to this day.

“This can be challenging at times and is a life changing operation,” he admitted, just before setting off on his seventh ultramarathon from outside Bannatyne's in Poppleton at 9am this morning.

Kevin Easely before setting off from Bannatyne's this morning (Image: Stephen Lewis)

“It’s a bit of a taboo topic. People don’t discuss toilet issues, and it isn’t something we should feel afraid of, it isn’t something we should feel we can’t discuss.”

A JustGiving page Kevin set up has already raised almost £2,000 for Crohn’s and Colitis UK.

“The charity means so much to me,” he said. “They provide fantastic support, and this is about trying to raise as much awareness as possible.

After setting off from Bannatynes in Nether Poppleton at 9am this morning, Kevin was due to run out to Beningbrough Hall and back, before heading into York city centre, past the Minster, out to the university, and back to Poppleton.

WATCH: Runner sets off from York on SEVENTH ultra marathon in seven days

In all, he reckons it will be about 30 miles.

So how were his legs holding up after six straight ultramarathons on the trot?

“Not too bad, not too bad. They are holding up,” he said, just before setting off at 9am.

“I’ve got a few niggles and a few pains, bits of inflammation. But I know when I’m running something else is going to start to hurt, so I’m not too fussed about those pains that come along the way!”

Ultrtamarathon man: Kevin Easley on one of his earlier ultramarathon runs (Image: Supplied)

Margaret Brown, the running coach at Bannatyne’s in York, said Kevin was ‘an inspiration’.

“He makes you realise that you can do these things,” she said. “No matter what your illness or anything that you’ve got going, you can pout your best foot forward and do it.”

You can donate to Kevin’s JustGiving page in aid of Crohn’s and Colitis UK at https://www.justgiving.com/page/kevin-easley-1706263785529