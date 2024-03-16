According to the government website, there is a long list of conditions drivers must tell the DVLA when applying for their licence.

Failure to do so could land them in hot water, although it is worth noting that there are exceptions specific to different medical conditions.

Experts at Swansway Motor Group explained: "Drivers must understand the nature of not disclosing medical conditions to the DVLA. Beyond the risk of fines, failure to report illnesses could have severe consequences, especially if involved in an accident where an undisclosed condition may have played a role.

"By keeping the DVLA informed about any changes in health status, drivers actively contribute to a safer driving environment for themselves and others.

"The extensive list provided by the DVLA encompasses a wide range of medical conditions that could impact driving ability. From cancer to neurological disorders, it's crucial for drivers to recognise the significance of reporting these conditions to authorities.

"For those uncertain about whether their condition is notifiable, consulting with a healthcare professional is highly advised. It's better to stay on the side of caution and ensure compliance with DVLA regulations to avoid potential legal and financial repercussions."

Here are some of the conditions you need to make the DVLA aware of.

Diabetes

For diabetes, it's essential to inform the DVLA if:

Your insulin therapy extends (or is expected to extend) beyond three months.

You experienced gestational diabetes (diabetes during pregnancy), and your insulin therapy persists beyond three months postpartum.

You suffer from incapacitating hypoglycemia (low blood sugar), or a medical expert has warned of the risk of its development.

Cancer

For cancer or lymphoma, it's necessary to inform the DVLA only if:

You encounter issues related to your brain or nervous system.

Your physician advises that you may not be fit for driving.

You're limited to specific vehicle types or require vehicle adaptations due to your condition.

Your medication induces side effects that could impact your ability to drive safely.

If you are uncertain about the potential effects of cancer on driving, consult with your doctor for clarification.

Full list of medical conditions you may need to tell the DVLA about