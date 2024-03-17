BT, Virgin Media and Vodafone are among the major providers hiking their prices from April 1, and experts including Which? and Martin Lewis have been warning about the impact the rise could have on families.

With that in mind, we have looked at some ways you could save some money ahead of April’s broadband price rises.

Tom Paton, founder of Broadband Savvy, has highlighted his top tips for customers.

See if you are eligible for a social tariff

Tom explained: “Some people aren't aware of this, but many broadband providers offer special social tariffs for those in need. If you're on benefits, you might be eligible to access a cheaper broadband plan."

BT, Virgin Media, KCOM, Sky, and Vodafone are some of the broadband providers offering social tariffs at the moment.

Depending on the provider, you either need to be on Universal Credit, Pension Credit, Employment and Support Allowance, a Personal Independence Payment, a disability allowance, or a jobseeker’s allowance to access a social tariff.

Also, most social tariffs are exempt from mid-contract price rises.

Ask your provider for help

For broadband customers that are in contract, it may seem like the only way to change the terms of the agreement is to cancel the contract, and pay a large exit fee. However, most broadband providers offer special assistance to those in need.

"If you're locked into a broadband contract and are struggling to pay your bills, it's always worth calling your provider and asking for help,” Tom explained.

Ensure that you're only paying for bandwidth you need

To get an idea of how much bandwidth you need, you can use this online calculator.

Tom said: "If you're out of contract and currently shopping for a new broadband deal, it pays to make sure that you're not wasting money on bandwidth you don't really need.

"While fast fibre broadband is great to have, it's also very expensive. We've found that many British families pay for much more bandwidth than they actually need, given how many people live at home, and how they use the internet.

"For example, if you're a two-person household on a 100 megabit broadband plan, you should be able to save at least £60 per year by switching to a 36 megabit package, without facing any buffering while watching videos, or dropouts when using Zoom."