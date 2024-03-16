The supermarket giant is giving away £200 worth of Clubcard points to 500 lucky shoppers through its Easter Scan to Win prize draw.

Running until March 31, 10 million Tesco Clubcard points will be given away to Clubcard shoppers.

You are automatically entered by scanning your digital Clubcard from the Tesco app when making purchases in store.

The more times a digital Clubcard is scanned, the more chances there are to win.

Winners will be able to use their £200 worth of points as vouchers to spend on their shopping at Tesco.

Or, as they can get up to double the value with 100+ Clubcard Reward Partners, they can opt to maximise their savings by exchanging their vouchers for £400 of Reward Partner codes.

Prize winners can spend their Clubcard points both in-store and online.

It comes a month after Tesco offered double Clubcard points on all purchases in store throughout February.

At the time, Tesco’s Group Customer Director, Emma Botton, said: “Many of us could do with a little boost in January so we are delighted to bring over 20 million Clubcard members the added joy of double points for the next seven weeks.

“It’s the best value at Tesco with some extra on top! Whether you want to save up your Clubcard points to use towards a special moment like a holiday or simply for money off your shopping or fuel, it’s our extra thank you to Tesco Clubcard members for shopping with us.”