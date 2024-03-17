Do you know your Love Island from your Line of Duty? Your Dad's Army from your Downton Abbey? Put your TV knowledge to the test with our ultimate quiz.
Whether you're a serial streamer or you root for reality TV, there is nothing better than curling up on the sofa after a long day.
These 17 head-scratching questions will transport you into the world of the silver screen from the the wonders of Westeros in Game of Thrones to the rising tensions of the Bake Off tent.
There's something for all you TV fanatics - whether you're crazy about Casualty or you can't get enough of The Crown.
This fun quiz is perfect for studying up for your next pub quiz or you want to prove yourself as the ultimate TV master.
How well do you know your soaps? How long has your favourite game show been on air? All this and more will be put to the test.
Will you be 'the boss of Binging' or will you end up just a couch potato?
Ready...Steady...Go!
Take our ultimate TV quiz
Time's up! How did you get on?
If you don't want the quizzing fun to end, grab your popcorn and settle in for our 33 movie quiz questions next.
From Oscar nominations to Hollywood hits, your movie memory will be put through its paces.
You can also continue testing your big screen knowledge with our special Harry Potter and Barbie quizzes.
Our scoring goes as follows:
- 0-5 - Grab your remote -you need to study up!
- 7-10 - Not bad! Want to go again?
- 11-14 Well done- you really know your stuff!
- 15-17- Congrats! You're a real TV fanatic
How well did you score? Let us know in the comments below.
