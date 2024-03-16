Police, fire and ambulance crews were called to the A19 Shipton Road at just after 8pm.

Police said the road was closed between the Rawcliffe Park&Ride and the junction with Loweswater Road ‘to allow emergency services to deal with the incident’.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue said: “Crews made vehicles and area safe, then left incident with police and ambulance.”

Police said the road was closed for some time and urged motorists to avoid the area.

But AA Roadwatch is reporting this morning that the road is open and traffic running as normal.