Police say the black Zontes ZT125-G1 motorbike was stolen from Poplar Street in York between 11pm on Sunday March 10 and 11am on Monday March 11.

They have urged anyone who has seen it to get in touch.

The bike’s registration number is SY72ULD.

Police say it has ‘various marks which include small damage near the fuel cap, scratches on the front forks and a small body panel missing on the left side of the front light.’

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “If you know where it is, please email mickey.sander@northyorkshire.police.uk

“Alternatively, you can call us on 101 and ask for Mickey Sander or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.”

Quote reference 12240043566 when passing on information.